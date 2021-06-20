Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to Announce $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CDK Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.71. CDK Global also posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 116.27% and a net margin of 57.81%. The business had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Shares of CDK stock opened at $50.26 on Thursday. CDK Global has a twelve month low of $38.44 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.67%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,389,000. Discerene Group LP acquired a new position in CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,548,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in CDK Global by 27,511.0% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 813,973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,003,000 after buying an additional 811,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,876,195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $966,387,000 after purchasing an additional 740,709 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 43.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,555,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,105,000 after purchasing an additional 472,526 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

