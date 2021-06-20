FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,596 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $6,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $260.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.88 and a 1 year high of $295.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $279.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

