Sei Investments Co. Has $6.60 Million Stock Holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 462.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,854 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.33% of Cohu worth $6,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Cohu by 28.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cohu by 12.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,556,000 after purchasing an additional 35,310 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohu in the fourth quarter worth $13,573,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Cohu by 81.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 556,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,289,000 after purchasing an additional 249,877 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Cohu by 249.3% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 66,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 47,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COHU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

Cohu stock opened at $34.18 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 50.26 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Cohu had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cohu Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

