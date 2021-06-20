Sei Investments Co. Purchases 208,591 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 635.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 241,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208,591 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $6,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $28.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.66. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $32.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on REZI shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

