Sei Investments Co. Has $6.53 Million Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Hess were worth $6,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 38.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HES. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 609,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $48,648,372.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,073,516.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 120,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $9,478,512.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,675,306.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 831,660 shares of company stock valued at $66,399,755. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HES opened at $84.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.54. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $90.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.48 and a beta of 2.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.13%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

