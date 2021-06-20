11,753 Shares in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,753 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SASR. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,386,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,191,000 after purchasing an additional 116,562 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 798,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,714,000 after purchasing an additional 46,338 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,063,000 after purchasing an additional 19,193 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SASR stock opened at $42.61 on Friday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $48.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.56. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $133.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

