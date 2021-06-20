Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,818 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in News were worth $7,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of News by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,609,000 after acquiring an additional 258,209 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of News by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of News by 3.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of News during the first quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of News by 79.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,188,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,656,000 after acquiring an additional 969,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.50. News Co. has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NWSA. Guggenheim raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

