Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $444,000 Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 45.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 23.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 247,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.78.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $109,335.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,754.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,344 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.05, for a total transaction of $3,192,163.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,518 shares in the company, valued at $70,954,587.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,447 shares of company stock worth $7,738,478. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $165.40 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.60 and a 12 month high of $206.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82 and a beta of 1.22.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

