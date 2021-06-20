Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 333.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,138 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $6,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Eric J. Edell sold 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $146,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $18,016,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,016,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,316,243 shares of company stock worth $239,723,608 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

ZI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.48.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $51.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $60.28. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,284.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.92.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.49 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.