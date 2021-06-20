Brinker Capital Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 141.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the first quarter worth $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the first quarter worth $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the first quarter worth $41,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,560 shares of company stock worth $40,153,633. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $369.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $386.28. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $406.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Anthem’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANTM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Anthem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $399.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.89.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

