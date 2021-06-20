ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,494 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SFBS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,254,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,286,000 after buying an additional 369,653 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,249,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,163,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 889,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,827,000 after buying an additional 149,308 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,607,000 after buying an additional 76,369 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $64.87 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.67 and a 1 year high of $71.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.44.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 43.87%. The firm had revenue of $100.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.32 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

SFBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Hovde Group lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director Hatton C.V. Smith sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $191,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $2,359,696 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

