Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,589 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kennametal by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,728,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,555,000 after purchasing an additional 678,804 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at $21,297,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kennametal by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 749,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 397,472 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at $6,753,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Kennametal by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,113,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,550,000 after purchasing an additional 174,721 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

KMT opened at $33.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.42, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.41. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $484.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.43 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

