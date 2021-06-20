Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 22,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 37,576 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 331,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after buying an additional 121,209 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,405,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,009,000 after acquiring an additional 86,629 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 61,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 880.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MX shares. TheStreet lowered Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Vertical Research lowered Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Magnachip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnachip Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Shares of NYSE MX opened at $24.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.39.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.53 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 70.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

