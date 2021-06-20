UBS Group AG Acquires 265,044 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 99.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 530,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,044 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $9,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,852,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 26.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,506,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,108,000 after buying an additional 2,626,257 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,442,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,475,000 after buying an additional 1,292,607 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 441.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,101,000 after buying an additional 990,436 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 24.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,945,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,856,000 after buying an additional 983,836 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.53. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 4.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

In related news, Director Catherine Cusack purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

