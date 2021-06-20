Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 267,445 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 118,255 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,639,539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 938,354 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1,200.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 316,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 292,238 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,521,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 168,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,016,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $298,050,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 588,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 113,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Southwestern Energy news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $670,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 462,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,876.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 362,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock worth $1,158,047 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

SWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Johnson Rice cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.45.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $5.85.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.52 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a positive return on equity of 63.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

