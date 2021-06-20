Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 156 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1,005.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Harbor Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,524,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $501,808,000 after acquiring an additional 229,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

OGS stock opened at $74.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.43. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $82.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.25.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.57 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.04%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OGS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.63.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

