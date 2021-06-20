Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,525 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 172,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,011.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25,459 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,594,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,716,000 after purchasing an additional 332,516 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 10,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IBKR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.86.

IBKR stock opened at $63.26 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.89 and a one year high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.17.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $1,288,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,247,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,884,658.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 620,000 shares of company stock valued at $44,123,200. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

