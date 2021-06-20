Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,710,000 after buying an additional 35,549 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 49.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 6,771 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3,663.3% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

SRPT opened at $79.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 5.57. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $181.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.45.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.11% and a negative net margin of 122.76%. The firm had revenue of $146.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.67.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.