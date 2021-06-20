Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 57,915 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 413,843 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 57,915 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Transocean were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Transocean by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,655,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $176,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249,748 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Transocean by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,051,217 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $32,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,256 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at $18,448,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,211,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,088,197 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $14,064,000 after acquiring an additional 237,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $3.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 3.62. Transocean Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.71 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on RIG shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

In other Transocean news, Director Perestroika bought 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $12,510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

