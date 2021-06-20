Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,136 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Dillard’s worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 71.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Caption Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DDS opened at $154.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.14. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $183.00.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $5.17. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($6.94) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.98%.

In other news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $57,684.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,014.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $99,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,558. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,010 over the last 90 days. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on DDS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

