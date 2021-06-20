Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 13,771 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,771 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Big Lots worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 27,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at about $753,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,799,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $652,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $306,577.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,747.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,258 shares of company stock worth $1,675,690. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $64.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.44. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $73.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BIG shares. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

