UBS Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,438 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $8,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,553,979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $724,084,000 after purchasing an additional 224,213 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hill-Rom by 16.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,480,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $384,551,000 after buying an additional 479,803 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Hill-Rom by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,660,586 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $162,688,000 after buying an additional 468,027 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Hill-Rom by 13.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 870,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $96,119,000 after buying an additional 103,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Hill-Rom by 24.2% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 799,806 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $88,362,000 after buying an additional 155,620 shares in the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,285,288.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRC opened at $112.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.91. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.31 and a 52 week high of $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

HRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.