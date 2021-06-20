UBS Group AG Purchases 3,421 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.10% of Ralph Lauren worth $8,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RL. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 817.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RL opened at $113.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $142.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RL. Cowen upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.35.

In other Ralph Lauren news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,236,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,962 over the last 90 days. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

