BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 114.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,420 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics were worth $8,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 314.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $37.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.10. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $71.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.04.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.19). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BTAI shares. Truist Securities cut their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist cut their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.91.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

