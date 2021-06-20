VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,014 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF were worth $8,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 44,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF alerts:

MOO stock opened at $89.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.06. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.86 and a fifty-two week high of $95.16.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.