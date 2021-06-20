Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $606,000 in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,558 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PHM. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.46.

PHM opened at $53.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.48. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.45.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

