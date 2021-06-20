Zacks: Analysts Expect Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) to Announce -$0.33 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) will announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.43). Nabriva Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 76.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($0.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.14. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.93% and a negative return on equity of 81.28%. The business had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 311,927 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $1.34 on Thursday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The company has a market cap of $474.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).

