Zacks: Analysts Expect Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) to Announce -$0.33 EPS

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) will announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.43). Nabriva Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 76.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($0.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.14. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.93% and a negative return on equity of 81.28%. The business had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 311,927 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $1.34 on Thursday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The company has a market cap of $474.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.