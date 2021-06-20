Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $388,000 Stock Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,918,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,220,000 after buying an additional 235,521 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,238,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,394,000 after buying an additional 47,284 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,561,000 after buying an additional 139,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,162,000 after buying an additional 128,216 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 246,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after buying an additional 48,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

In other news, President Jeff Dyke sold 54,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $2,706,723.84. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 858,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,976,302.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 13,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $640,505.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,271 shares in the company, valued at $21,889,522.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,905 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,926. Corporate insiders own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

SAH stock opened at $43.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 2.57. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 25.95%. On average, analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 12.47%.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.