Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $401,000 Position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 99.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $60,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.60. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $13.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.24.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 60.26%. The business had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1075 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

