Jonathan T. Runyan Sells 1,640 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $366,326.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,058.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $239.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.05 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.87.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. Research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management grew its position in shares of Okta by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 63,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Okta by 265.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Okta by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,403 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,073,000. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James started coverage on Okta in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.35.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

