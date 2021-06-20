Jonathan T. Runyan Sells 1,640 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $366,326.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,058.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $239.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.05 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.87.
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. Research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James started coverage on Okta in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.35.
About Okta
Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.
Read More: Asset Allocation
Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.