Insider Selling: Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) CAO Sells $501,297.03 in Stock

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,627,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
CDEV stock opened at $6.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 6.56. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $6.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.99.
Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $192.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.84 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 29.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CDEV shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centennial Resource Development presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.57.
Centennial Resource Development Company Profile
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.
Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.