Insider Selling: Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) CAO Sells $501,297.03 in Stock

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,627,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CDEV stock opened at $6.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 6.56. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $6.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.99.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $192.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.84 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 29.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after buying an additional 138,857 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,094,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 66,659 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,763,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 847,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CDEV shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centennial Resource Development presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.57.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.