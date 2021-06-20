Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $19.74

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.74 and traded as low as $18.78. Legal & General Group shares last traded at $18.88, with a volume of 15,118 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.74.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $1.9764 per share. This represents a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.10%.

About Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.