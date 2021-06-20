7digital Group (LON:7DIG) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.29

7digital Group plc (LON:7DIG) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.40 ($0.02). 7digital Group shares last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02), with a volume of 6,072,628 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.29. The stock has a market cap of £35.39 million and a PE ratio of -13.00.

7digital Group Company Profile (LON:7DIG)

7digital Group plc operates as a digital music technology company worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Licensing, Content, and Creative. The company's Licensing division engages in the creation of software solutions for managing and delivering digital content; and the provision of an API based platform for third parties to create digital music, as well as provides client side software applications.

