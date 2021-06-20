Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Affimed’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.06). Affimed reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Affimed.

Get Affimed alerts:

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 87.56% and a negative net margin of 144.10%. The business had revenue of $11.62 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on AFMD. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Affimed in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 11.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 338.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,057,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after buying an additional 816,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Affimed by 71.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,285,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,708 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Affimed by 39.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 653,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 183,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Affimed by 49.0% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 770,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 253,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Affimed stock opened at $8.04 on Thursday. Affimed has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $790.23 million, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.35.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Affimed (AFMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.