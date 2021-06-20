América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. América Móvil has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $16.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.70.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). América Móvil had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 7.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that América Móvil will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 2.8% in the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 17,221,524 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $233,868,000 after acquiring an additional 467,052 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 4.1% in the first quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 9,773,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $132,730,000 after acquiring an additional 382,555 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,267,732 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $134,753,000 after acquiring an additional 234,530 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,479,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $74,405,000 after acquiring an additional 509,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 3.3% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,377,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,863,000 after acquiring an additional 106,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

About América Móvil

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.