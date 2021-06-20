Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) to report $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for HubSpot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.30. HubSpot posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $281.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on HubSpot from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $525.92.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $292,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,040,800.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total value of $986,871.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,468,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,099 shares of company stock valued at $22,820,282 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 4.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 8.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in HubSpot by 8.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 2.7% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HUBS opened at $593.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $514.18. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.77 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $205.07 and a 12 month high of $596.04.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

