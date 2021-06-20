JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.38.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JOAN shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of JOANN in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of JOANN in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of JOANN in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of JOANN from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Get JOANN alerts:

In other news, CEO Wade D. Miquelon purchased 47,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.36 per share, for a total transaction of $540,168.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in JOANN in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JOANN in the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in JOANN in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in JOANN in the 1st quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in JOANN in the 1st quarter worth about $504,000.

NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $609.21 million and a PE ratio of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.70. JOANN has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $840.80 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that JOANN will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. JOANN’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.