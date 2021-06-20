Loudon Investment Management LLC Sells 685 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Loudon Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,565 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 5.7% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 270,631 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,807,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 53,100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,519,000 after acquiring an additional 32,300 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 71,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 18,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $7,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $259.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $193.55 and a 52 week high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.70.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

