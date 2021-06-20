BlackRock Inc. Buys 182,935 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 723,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,935 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.32% of Ryanair worth $83,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,424,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $596,546,000 after purchasing an additional 290,956 shares during the last quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP now owns 1,242,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,885,000 after purchasing an additional 113,929 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ryanair by 1,412.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,205,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,341 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Ryanair by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 830,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ryanair by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,657,000 after acquiring an additional 179,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RYAAY. Erste Group raised Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ryanair from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. HSBC upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, AlphaValue lowered Ryanair to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Shares of RYAAY opened at $110.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 68.88 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.43. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $63.85 and a 52 week high of $121.63.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

