AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Short Interest Down 14.1% in May

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 835,600 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the May 13th total of 972,500 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.
ANGO has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.
NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $25.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $971.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.90. AngioDynamics has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $25.75.
In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $83,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,421.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,568,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $153,698,000 after acquiring an additional 295,449 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,373,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,147,000 after acquiring an additional 661,657 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,241,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,039,000 after acquiring an additional 12,809 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,407,000 after acquiring an additional 51,826 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 522,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,630,000 after acquiring an additional 162,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.
About AngioDynamics
AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.
