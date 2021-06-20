AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Short Interest Down 14.1% in May

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 835,600 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the May 13th total of 972,500 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

ANGO has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $25.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $971.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.90. AngioDynamics has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $25.75.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 61.71%. The firm had revenue of $71.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AngioDynamics will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $83,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,421.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,568,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $153,698,000 after acquiring an additional 295,449 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,373,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,147,000 after acquiring an additional 661,657 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,241,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,039,000 after acquiring an additional 12,809 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,407,000 after acquiring an additional 51,826 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 522,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,630,000 after acquiring an additional 162,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

