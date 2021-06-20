Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 95.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444,279 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 64,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 66,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.62 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.61 and a one year high of $21.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.