Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 38,425 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 50.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,425 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 57,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 12,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 40.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

In other New Residential Investment news, CEO Michael Nierenberg acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NRZ shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.46.

Shares of NYSE NRZ opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.91. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 48.05% and a return on equity of 12.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.