Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Yum China were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Yum China by 12.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 619,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,678,000 after buying an additional 66,221 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Yum China by 3.1% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Yum China by 1.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 70,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Yum China by 26.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC grew its position in Yum China by 25.1% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 208,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,328,000 after buying an additional 41,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

YUMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.34.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $65.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.94. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.81. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $69.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

