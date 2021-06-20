Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $468,000 in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,195 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $22,317,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 963.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

In other news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total value of $514,143.06. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,898 shares of company stock worth $1,032,143. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWI stock opened at $103.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.19. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $110.53.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 37.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AWI. Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.70.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

