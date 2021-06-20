Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 233.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,119 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its position in Valero Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 32,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.71.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $76.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of -111.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.57. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

