Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 1,091 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,880 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 443.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,664,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,293 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,826,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,407,000 after purchasing an additional 484,123 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,436,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,614,000 after purchasing an additional 328,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

PB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.11.

Shares of PB stock opened at $69.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.08. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $83.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 42.48%. The company had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

