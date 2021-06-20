82,335 Shares in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 82,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRO. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.74.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $744,525.00. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,896. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO opened at $12.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.96. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $14.16.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.79%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

