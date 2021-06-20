Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $901,000 Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 88.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $793,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $671,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AFG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

AFG stock opened at $120.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.73 and a 12 month high of $141.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.23.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $14.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total value of $257,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,914,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total value of $128,360.00. Insiders sold 206,509 shares of company stock valued at $26,851,585 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.