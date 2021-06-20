Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) by 1,373.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,929 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 165,853 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Berry worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Berry during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Berry during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Berry during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Berry during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Berry during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Berry stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $552.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.95. Berry Co. has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $7.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.31.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. Berry had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 60.59%. The firm had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Berry from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Johnson Rice raised Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.65.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

