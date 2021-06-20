Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 6,771 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,771 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in TechTarget in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,542,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in TechTarget by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TechTarget by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,776,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $223,249,000 after buying an additional 96,148 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in TechTarget by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 12,655 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTGT. KeyCorp began coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

In other news, Director Bruce Levenson sold 6,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $435,219.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,069.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,469,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,025,946 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $68.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 116.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.67 and a 1-year high of $101.12.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $57.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.30 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.81%. Equities analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

